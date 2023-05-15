Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 634 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,211,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

Shares of TEL opened at $120.46 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

