Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,062,000 after purchasing an additional 177,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.5 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.71 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

