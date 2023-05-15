Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,630.82 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,593.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,316.69.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

