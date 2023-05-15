Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.77 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.