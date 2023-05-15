Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Valneva Stock Performance
Shares of VALN stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Valneva has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valneva will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
