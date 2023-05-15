Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

BSX stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

