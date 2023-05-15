Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,725 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,402,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

PBF opened at $35.18 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.