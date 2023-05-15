Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.22 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

