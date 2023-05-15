Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

