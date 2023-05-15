Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.14. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

