Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $5,095,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $527.35 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

