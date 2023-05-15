Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 15.7% in April

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Verastem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $9,487,000,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verastem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Verastem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.