Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VBTX opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,520 shares of company stock worth $251,636. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after buying an additional 256,310 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.