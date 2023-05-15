VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $56,090,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

