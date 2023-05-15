Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.31% of Rayonier worth $111,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

