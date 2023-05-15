Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,332 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $101,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS opened at $165.67 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

