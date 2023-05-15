Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,949,689 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.88% of Summit Materials worth $97,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.