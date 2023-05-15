Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 77,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $100,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after buying an additional 671,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

