Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $129,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.