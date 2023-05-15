Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $126,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

