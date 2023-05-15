Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $105,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.00 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,382. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $1,017,035.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.00 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,074 shares of company stock worth $322,356 and have sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $97.18 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

