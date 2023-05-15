Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $112,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $236.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

