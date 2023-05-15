Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $100.93 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 379.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Ciena worth $100,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,123 shares of company stock worth $1,098,980. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

