Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $103.56 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 398,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of United Rentals worth $103,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of URI opened at $331.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average of $382.79.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.