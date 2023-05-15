Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $109.61 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $109,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $427.62 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.90 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.60 and a 200-day moving average of $410.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.11.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

