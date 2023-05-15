Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $110.31 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,672,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $110,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

