Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $116.97 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.14% of Littelfuse worth $116,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $254.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.00 and its 200 day moving average is $246.80. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

