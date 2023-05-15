Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,082 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $105,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

