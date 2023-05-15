Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,559 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $119,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

