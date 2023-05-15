Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $109,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

