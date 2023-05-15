Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Sempra Energy worth $122,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $153.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

