Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of 3M worth $131,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $100.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

