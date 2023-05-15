Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,768 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $113,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.