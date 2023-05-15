Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,542 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Newmont worth $121,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $45.94 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

