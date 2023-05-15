VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCRD) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCRD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 101.80% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $108,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000.

Shares of UCRD stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

The VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

