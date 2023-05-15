W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $39,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $684.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

