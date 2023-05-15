Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of WAFU opened at $2.05 on Monday. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.