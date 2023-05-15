Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $66.59 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $1,973,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

