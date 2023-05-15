Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.13.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

