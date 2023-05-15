Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 18,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

