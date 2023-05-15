Wedbush Increases Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $7.70

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.99.

Shares of GETY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,976. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

