Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Target Price to $13.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $2.62 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

