Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Target Price to $13.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $2.62 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.