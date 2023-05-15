Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Up 14.6% in April

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $26.80 on Monday. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

