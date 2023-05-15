Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.7 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

