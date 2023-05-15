Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

