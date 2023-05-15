Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.66. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

