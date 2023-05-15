WSP Global (WSPOF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2023 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$181.00 to C$183.00.

5/12/2023 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$201.00 to C$203.00.

5/12/2023 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$200.00.

5/12/2023 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00.

4/6/2023 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$181.00.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. WSP Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $133.72.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

