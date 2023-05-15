Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $183.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

