Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

