Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.