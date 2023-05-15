Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

